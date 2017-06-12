Officials Warning of Rattlesnake Bites
Doctor Thomas Martin, an emergency physician at Neighbors ER and the Director of The Texas Panhandle Poison Center says they have started to see several snake bites in the last few weeks. "Typically a bad rattlesnake bite will be very swollen but very purple, red and green as the blood collects in someone's facility," said Dr. Martin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Jun 13
|ThomasA
|104
|Earnably
|Jun 2
|geret
|2
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Jun 2
|Hebdiydldfslkjo
|12
|Do you approve of Four Price as ?
|May '17
|Tim Purcell
|1
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|caviardemar89
|3
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar '17
|Slappy McGee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC