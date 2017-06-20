New Amarillo Driver License Office to open Monday
Following the conclusion of business hours Wednesday, the Department of Public of Safety will close the old Amarillo Driver License Office on Canyon Drive, and move operations to a newer, more modern facility at 6592 East Interstate 40, starting Monday. The current office, located at 4200 Canyon Drive, will be closed Thursday and Friday to allow for equipment to be moved to the new location.
