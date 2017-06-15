Murder suspect wanted in girlfriend's death turns self in

A man wanted for murder after he allegedly ran over his girlfriend last year is back in custody, according to the Amarillo Police Department. Ralph Lewis Owens, 29, turned himself in to the Potter County Sheriff's Office at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday after APD asked for the public's assistance in locating him at about 8:45 a.m.Owens had been wanted out of Potter County on a bond surrender for an original charge of murder after he allegedly ran his girlfriend over with a car in the spring of 2016.

