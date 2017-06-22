More details emerge on fatal workzone incident; investigation...
An investigation into what caused a trailer to detach from a moving vehicle on an Amarillo highway and crash into a work zone killing three construction and injuring two others continues nearly two weeks after the mass fatality wreck. The Amarillo Police Department has given out little information regarding the crash due to the pending investigation and has declined comment whether the driver followed state laws when hitching his trailer.
