Man takes own life after firing at ex-girlfriend, prompting SWAT call

A man reportedly shot at his ex-girlfriend then committed suicide in a house in southwest Amarillo on Monday, prompting Amarillo Police Department's SWAT team to respond and use the Bomb Squad's robot. Mark David Dial, 56, was found dead in the house on the 4200 block of Andrews Avenue from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

