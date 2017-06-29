Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument
Less than 24 hours after a monument of the Ten Commandments was installed outside the Arkansas State Capitol, it was smashed to pieces by Michael Tate Reed, who drove his car into it. Tate live streamed the incident via Facebook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|9 hr
|Cutie
|13
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Wed
|ThomasA
|117
|Earnably
|Jun 2
|geret
|2
|Do you approve of Four Price as ?
|May '17
|Tim Purcell
|1
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|caviardemar89
|3
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar '17
|Slappy McGee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC