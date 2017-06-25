Larger Pride festival celebrates inclusiveness
The threat of rain didn't stop thousands from gathering at Memorial Park to continue celebrating Pride month in Amarillo. "We're preparing for as many as 10,000 people to show up," said Will Dooley, president of Panhandle Pride.
