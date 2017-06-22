Just in: Man killed in apparent hit and run near Amarillo Boulevard
Amarillo police are working what they believe to be a hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of one in the area of Amarillo Boulevard West and North Travis Street. Police were called to the scene at 6:35 a.m. and found a middle-aged, white male lying on the south side of Amarillo Boulevard in the Grass.
