June 27, Evening Forecast
One more isolated storm chance will swing through our northwestern counties this evening, but we'll keep things breezy, mild, and relatively quiet for most of the area including Amarillo. Our weather pattern shifts back to big-time heat Wed/Thu as west-southwest winds and sunny skies warm us up close to 100 degrees.
