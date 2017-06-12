June 15, Thursday Evening Forecast

June 15, Thursday Evening Forecast

Widely separated thunderstorms will develop this evening along a dryline oriented from northeast to southwest across our central counties. A few of the storms may pulse strong to severe with pockets of large hail, sudden gusty down-burst winds, and brief heavy rain.

