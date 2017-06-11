June 13, Tuesday Evening Forecast
Scattered thunderstorms may develop later today along the dryline east of Amarillo, as an upper level low passes by way to our north. If the storms fire they could be strong to severe with pockets of large hail, high winds, and heavy rain.
