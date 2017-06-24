Investment in city's center is booming
There are currently 16 ongoing or planned downtown commercial development projects valued at more than $150 million. That's one more than the total number of downtown projects completed from 2011 to 2016, and doesn't factor in businesses such as Xcel Energy or Cerulean Gallery that opened new offices earlier this year.
