Home of the brave: Memorial service honors WWII, Korean War veterans
The clouds burned off and the sun shone brightly as a few dozen people gathered at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial on Sunday afternoon to pay homage to veterans of World War II and the Korean War. "I think that these people need to be honored not just on this day, but every day, just like all of the veterans," said Fred Rangel, memorial president.
