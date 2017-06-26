Heart of the High Plains: 4th of July in Amarillo
Including the Amarillo's Community Market, The Heart Of Amarillo Festival, which will include a car show, antique market, and art show. Kitty Cruser, an Amarillo resident says she is excited for more activities to do with her family.
