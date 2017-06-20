Heart of Amarillo Festival to feature classic cars, costume contest
Trolley cars will transport folks between Amarillo's Route 66 Celebration to Sixth Avenue, where the street will be closed off and businesses will move outdoors for the 2017 Route 66 Heart of Amarillo Festival on Saturday. "It's going to be like a big bazaar," said Jason Barrett, owner of The 806 Coffee &Lounge and The 806 Art Collective.
