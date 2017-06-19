Friends to Honor Glen Parkey with Leadership Scholarship at WTAMU

West Texas A&M University President Walter Wendler and the Buffalo Council will honor former Amarillo mayor Glen Parkey and the establishment of the Glen Parkey Scholarship for Leadership Excellence at a special scholarship lunch at noon Tuesday, June 20 at the Atrium Plaza in Amarillo. The scholarship, established by friends and colleagues through the Buffalo Council to honor Parkey, will be awarded annually in a minimum amount of $2,500.

