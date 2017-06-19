Friends to Honor Glen Parkey with Leadership Scholarship at WTAMU
West Texas A&M University President Walter Wendler and the Buffalo Council will honor former Amarillo mayor Glen Parkey and the establishment of the Glen Parkey Scholarship for Leadership Excellence at a special scholarship lunch at noon Tuesday, June 20 at the Atrium Plaza in Amarillo. The scholarship, established by friends and colleagues through the Buffalo Council to honor Parkey, will be awarded annually in a minimum amount of $2,500.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Jun 13
|ThomasA
|104
|Earnably
|Jun 2
|geret
|2
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Jun 2
|Hebdiydldfslkjo
|12
|Do you approve of Four Price as ?
|May '17
|Tim Purcell
|1
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|caviardemar89
|3
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar '17
|Slappy McGee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC