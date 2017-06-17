Fire damages Virdinski's Rub Shack
At 11:55 a.m., Amarillo Fire Department responded to the restaurant at 3701 Olsen Blvd., where smoke was coming from the roof. Employees had tried unsuccessfully to extinguish the fire, which began on the grill and extended into the vent hood.
