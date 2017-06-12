Father's Day at the Zoo

Show how much you love Dad by bringing him out to the Amarillo Zoo on Sunday, June 18 between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a free 12oz snow cone! Dads can visit the Zoo's concession stand to receive their free snow cone in honor of Father's Day. Others can also purchase a root-beer float for $2.50.

