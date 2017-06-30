Extra APD Officers Working DWI Enforc...

Extra APD Officers Working DWI Enforcement this Weekend & 4th of July Holiday

5 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

They say it's to focus on impaired drivers because of the celebrations that are associated with the Independence Day Holiday. APD tells us if the fear of killing yourself or someone else isn't a good enough reason to not drink and drive, you should consider that DWI has longstanding negative consequences.

