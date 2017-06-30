Extra APD Officers Working DWI Enforcement this Weekend & 4th of July Holiday
They say it's to focus on impaired drivers because of the celebrations that are associated with the Independence Day Holiday. APD tells us if the fear of killing yourself or someone else isn't a good enough reason to not drink and drive, you should consider that DWI has longstanding negative consequences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Thu
|Cutie
|13
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Jun 28
|ThomasA
|117
|Earnably
|Jun 2
|geret
|2
|Do you approve of Four Price as ?
|May '17
|Tim Purcell
|1
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|caviardemar89
|3
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar '17
|Slappy McGee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC