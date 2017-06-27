EMTS needed in Claude
He says he had to do that because they didn't have enough people to respond to 9-1-1 calls. "We didn't have enough certified people to make the runs so the sheriff's office is now calling Amarillo or Pantex to make the runs down here," said Bill Wood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|117
|Earnably
|Jun 2
|geret
|2
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Jun 2
|Hebdiydldfslkjo
|12
|Do you approve of Four Price as ?
|May '17
|Tim Purcell
|1
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|caviardemar89
|3
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar '17
|Slappy McGee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC