"Dream Night" at Amarillo Zoo

Tonight, the Amarillo Zoo will host Dream Night, a special free evening for children with chronic illnesses, disabilities or special needs and their families from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight. Dream Night is an opportunity to visit the zoo in a relaxed environment with other children and families who share similar situations.a a a Dream Night started in 1996 at Rotterdam Zoo in the Netherlands.

