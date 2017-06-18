Don't commute in Amarillo without che...

Don't commute in Amarillo without checking our list of lane closures

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

The Texas Department of Transportation announced several new projects this week that will be added to its ongoing work around Amarillo: The left and center lanes on I-40 eastbound will be closed from Whitaker Road to Pullman Road for mill and fill operations. Various lanes of I-27 northbound and southbound will be closed between 45th Avenue and Hillside Road for mill and fill operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Jun 13 ThomasA 104
Earnably Jun 2 geret 2
Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12) Jun 2 Hebdiydldfslkjo 12
Local Politics Do you approve of Four Price as ? May '17 Tim Purcell 1
A couple of websites (Feb '09) Apr '17 caviardemar89 3
29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14) Mar '17 Des 3
News Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co... Mar '17 Slappy McGee 4
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,326 • Total comments across all topics: 281,867,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC