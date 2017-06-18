Don't commute in Amarillo without checking our list of lane closures
The Texas Department of Transportation announced several new projects this week that will be added to its ongoing work around Amarillo: The left and center lanes on I-40 eastbound will be closed from Whitaker Road to Pullman Road for mill and fill operations. Various lanes of I-27 northbound and southbound will be closed between 45th Avenue and Hillside Road for mill and fill operations.
