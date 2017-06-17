Dalhart breaks temperature record; Amarillo gets close

Henry Monden 3, found releaif from the heat under a wall of water Friday, June 16, 2017 at the Memorial Park Splash Pad. The Blakely family Steve, Ashley, Gracie, 7-months and Marley 4, beat the heat Friday, June 16, 2017 by going to the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum in Canyon.

