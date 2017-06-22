Crime Stoppers searching for suspected burglar wanted in Randall County
The Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Crime Stoppers are seeking the public's help in locating Jennifer Nicole Brown, who is wanted out of Randall County for burglary of a habitation.
