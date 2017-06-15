Crime stoppers searching for fugitive wanted on bond surrender for murder
The Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Crime Stoppers are seeking the public's help in locating this week's Fugitive of the Week, Ralph Lewis Owens. A search of public records in Randall County also revealed that Owens has been arrested in Potter County four times.
