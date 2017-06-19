Community feedback helps Amarillo Fire Department formulate 5-year strategic plan
Fire Chief Jeff Greenlee delivered a five-year strategic plan to the City Council during its June 13 meeting - the first community-driven plan penned by the department. It's been about a decade since AFD put together a strategic plan, and prior efforts were mostly handled internally by administrative staff, Greenlee said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Jun 13
|ThomasA
|104
|Earnably
|Jun 2
|geret
|2
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Jun 2
|Hebdiydldfslkjo
|12
|Do you approve of Four Price as ?
|May '17
|Tim Purcell
|1
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|caviardemar89
|3
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar '17
|Slappy McGee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC