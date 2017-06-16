City to hold public meeting about Georgia Street rehabilitation project
This map shows the area of Georgia Street that will be under construction for an upcoming rehabilitation project that will be discussed at a City of Amarillo public meeting on Thursday. The City of Amarillo will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss an upcoming project that will rehabilitate Georgia Street between Southwest 46th Avenue and Southwest 58th Avenue, according to a City news release.
