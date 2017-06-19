City of Amarillo offers financial assistance to demolish buildings, clear junk
The City of Amarillo's Community Development Department is offering financial assistance to help those in low-to-moderate income areas remove or demolish substandard structures or junk and debris. The financial assistance is funded through a grant through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and offered through the Community Development Block Grant, which aims to eliminate slum and blight in the neighborhoods.
