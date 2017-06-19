City of Amarillo offers financial ass...

City of Amarillo offers financial assistance to demolish buildings, clear junk

The City of Amarillo's Community Development Department is offering financial assistance to help those in low-to-moderate income areas remove or demolish substandard structures or junk and debris. The financial assistance is funded through a grant through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and offered through the Community Development Block Grant, which aims to eliminate slum and blight in the neighborhoods.

