City of Amarillo hopes updated alley cleanup plan helps residents ditch extra junk

Yesterday Read more: Amarillo.com

City officials announced this week that they are making changes in the alley clean-up program to "make it easier for residents to remove bulky trash, brush, and debris from alleyways." Two-man brush crews would work their way from north to south picking up old trees and limbs - a process that could take six months to repeat - and other employees handling large-item trash pickup were assigned to circulate through one of five zones Monday through Friday.

