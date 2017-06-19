City of Amarillo: Demolition and Clearance Assistance
The City of Amarillo's Community Development department offers financial assistance for demolition and clearance of substandard structures or accumulations of junk and debris to qualified property owners. Funded through a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and offered through the Community Development Block Grant , this program aims to eliminate slum and blight in low-to-moderate income neighborhoods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Jun 13
|ThomasA
|104
|Earnably
|Jun 2
|geret
|2
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Jun 2
|Hebdiydldfslkjo
|12
|Do you approve of Four Price as ?
|May '17
|Tim Purcell
|1
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|caviardemar89
|3
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar '17
|Slappy McGee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC