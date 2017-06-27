Children to take center stage at Amar...

Children to take center stage at Amarillo's Route 66 Celebration's Kids City

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

Michael Castillo, 3, participates in the bike parade during the 59th AGN Media Fireworks Festival Thursday, July 4, 2013 in John S. Stiff Memorial Park. Children like Jace Cavazos, 3, will be able to enjoy activities from organizations such as Amarillo Parks and Recreation at Kids City during Amarillo's Route 66 Celebration on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 10 hr Goisha 116
Earnably Jun 2 geret 2
Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12) Jun 2 Hebdiydldfslkjo 12
Local Politics Do you approve of Four Price as ? May '17 Tim Purcell 1
A couple of websites (Feb '09) Apr '17 caviardemar89 3
29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14) Mar '17 Des 3
News Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co... Mar '17 Slappy McGee 4
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,647 • Total comments across all topics: 282,081,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC