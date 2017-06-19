Changes Coming to the Special Crimes ...

Changes Coming to the Special Crimes Unit

For nearly 40 years, the Special Crimes Unit has been helping to solve murders, infant deaths and investigate officer-involved shootings in Amarillo and Potter and Randall County. Chief of Police Ed Drain says the unit will now be strictly through Amarillo police and only investigate cases within the city limits.

