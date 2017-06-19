Changes Coming to the Special Crimes Unit
For nearly 40 years, the Special Crimes Unit has been helping to solve murders, infant deaths and investigate officer-involved shootings in Amarillo and Potter and Randall County. Chief of Police Ed Drain says the unit will now be strictly through Amarillo police and only investigate cases within the city limits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|34 min
|Well Well
|107
|Earnably
|Jun 2
|geret
|2
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Jun 2
|Hebdiydldfslkjo
|12
|Do you approve of Four Price as ?
|May '17
|Tim Purcell
|1
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|caviardemar89
|3
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar '17
|Slappy McGee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC