Cal Farley dedicates sculpture to alumnus lost in Iraq War
Crews with Boys Ranch, Deep in the Heart of Texas Foundry, and his parents worked Friday, June 23, 2017to install a 6,000-pound statue of Boys Ranch Alumni Army Spc. Rafael "T.J." Carrillo, Jr. ar rhw Boys Ranch Cemetery.
