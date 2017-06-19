Bob Cowell Makes Top Five Finalists f...

Bob Cowell Makes Top Five Finalists for San Marcos City Manager Position

14 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

The Amarillo Deputy City Manager Robert "Bob" Cowell has made the top five candidates for the City Manager of San Marcos. The City of San Marcos is considering four other candidates for the City Manager position that was vacated when former City Manager Jared Miller stepped down in January to become the City Manager of Amarillo.

