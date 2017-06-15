APD investigating shooting at I-40 motel

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a Thursday-morning shooting at the America's Best Value Inn on East Interstate 40, according to a department news release. APD officers were called to the motel, located at 3930 East I-40, just after 10 a.m. on a shooting call and found blood on the sidewalk in front of a room on the first floor, then discovered a handgun and bag of marijuana in the parking lot across from the room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.