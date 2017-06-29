APD Chief Working to Get Body Cameras for Officers
Amarillo Police Chief Ed Drain said he wants to get about 200 of his uniform officers body cameras. He said body cameras would have been useful in Tuesday night's officer involved shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|8 hr
|Cutie
|13
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Wed
|ThomasA
|117
|Earnably
|Jun 2
|geret
|2
|Do you approve of Four Price as ?
|May '17
|Tim Purcell
|1
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|caviardemar89
|3
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar '17
|Slappy McGee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC