Amarilloan Tom Mechler's replacement as Texas GOP chair pushes big platform

Editor's Note: Amarilloan Tom Mechler, a petroleum and natural gas consultant, served as Texas GOP Chairman from 2015 until he stepped down in late May. Back in March, James Dickey, then the chairman of the Travis County Republican Party, showed up at the state Capitol to testify in support of House Bill 1911 - a proposal known as constitutional carry, or the ability to carry firearms without a license. It was a top legislative priority for the state GOP, and Dickey brought a message tailored for the Republicans on the House panel considering it: Don't forget the platform.

