Amarillo Woman Feeds Nearly 200 Firefighters

A church program leads one woman on a passion project in feeding every single firefighter in the Amarillo Fire Department. Not only did Janie Wilkins prepare homemade meals for nearly 200 Amarillo Firefighters, but she cooked different meals for all three shifts.

