Amarillo woman dead after head-on crash in Gray County

7 hrs ago

An Amarillo has died and a man from Mississippi has been taken to a local hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Gray County early Friday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety was called to scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 at 3:05 a.m. after a head-on crash.

