Amarillo High's Emerson Solano Named TGCA Volleyball Player of the Year

Amarillo High School's Emerson Solano is just one week away from starting the next chapter of her volleyball career, when she heads down to Texas Tech to join the Red Raiders but before she could turn the page, there was one more order of business. Solano has also been named a Max Preps First Team All-American and this newest accolade will join something she affectionately calls the "Emerson Shrine" where her mom mounts all of her achievements.

