Amarillo Gas Prices Fall Under $2/g Average

Average retail gasoline prices in Amarillo fell 4.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.95/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 147 gas outlets in Amarillo. This compares with the national average that has fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.28/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

