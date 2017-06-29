Amarillo felon fails to signal turn while riding bike, busted with stolen gun and pot
A man was arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday after Amarillo police found him to be in posession of a handgun that had been stolen earlier in the day. APD officers stopped a man riding a bike in the 600 block of Southwest 41st Avenue after he failed to signal a turn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|14 hr
|Cutie
|13
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Wed
|ThomasA
|117
|Earnably
|Jun 2
|geret
|2
|Do you approve of Four Price as ?
|May '17
|Tim Purcell
|1
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|caviardemar89
|3
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar '17
|Slappy McGee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC