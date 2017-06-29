Amarillo felon fails to signal turn w...

Amarillo felon fails to signal turn while riding bike, busted with stolen gun and pot

Read more: Amarillo.com

A man was arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday after Amarillo police found him to be in posession of a handgun that had been stolen earlier in the day. APD officers stopped a man riding a bike in the 600 block of Southwest 41st Avenue after he failed to signal a turn.

