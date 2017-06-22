Amarillo deputy city manager selected as finalist for San Marcos job
The City of San Marcos announced Thursday that Cowell was one of five finalists vying for the city manager position. The position was left vacant earlier this year when Amarillo's current city manager, Jared Miller, left the Austin suburb to return to West Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|20 hr
|nancy p
|111
|Earnably
|Jun 2
|geret
|2
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Jun 2
|Hebdiydldfslkjo
|12
|Do you approve of Four Price as ?
|May '17
|Tim Purcell
|1
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|caviardemar89
|3
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar '17
|Slappy McGee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC