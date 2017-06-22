Amarillo deputy city manager selected...

Amarillo deputy city manager selected as finalist for San Marcos job

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

The City of San Marcos announced Thursday that Cowell was one of five finalists vying for the city manager position. The position was left vacant earlier this year when Amarillo's current city manager, Jared Miller, left the Austin suburb to return to West Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 20 hr nancy p 111
Earnably Jun 2 geret 2
Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12) Jun 2 Hebdiydldfslkjo 12
Local Politics Do you approve of Four Price as ? May '17 Tim Purcell 1
A couple of websites (Feb '09) Apr '17 caviardemar89 3
29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14) Mar '17 Des 3
News Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co... Mar '17 Slappy McGee 4
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,602 • Total comments across all topics: 281,958,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC