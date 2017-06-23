Amarillo Democrat announces run for 1...

Amarillo Democrat announces run for 13th Congressional District seat

For those of you who don't remember, Nov. 9 was the day after Donald Trump was elected as the nation's 45th president. At noon today, he will announce at the Southwest Amarillo Public Library that he is running for the U.S. House of Representatives District 13, as a Democrat in 2018.

