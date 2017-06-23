Amarillo congressman Thornberry defense budget blueprint comes in at $705B

Amarillo's Rep. Mac Thornberry says he'll push to increase defense spending by $37 billion more than the Trump administration proposed to pay for more troops and new weapons. Thornberry, the House Armed Services Committee chairman, said Thursday he'll seek $640 billion for the Defense Department in the 2018 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. His comments came a day after his GOP colleagues on the House Budget Committee agreed on a fiscal outline that would provide the military with about $20 billion less.

