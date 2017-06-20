Amarillo College to add 2 to Matney M...

Amarillo College to add 2 to Matney Mass Media Wall of Fame

Read more: Amarillo.com

Squyres and Robinson came to the station now known as Panhandle PBS in 1989 and 1990, respectively, and the former employees who were instrumental in bringing stronger video production to the region will be inducted into the Matney Mass Media Wall of Fame on June 29 at 2 p.m. Like former AC President Paul Matney - for whom the communications program is named - Squyres and Robinson worked and taught at the college for more than 20 years creating the video, sound and music for all the locally produced shows, some of which were seen nationally. "I can't think of two people who made more of a difference in local video production," said Jill Gibson, coordinator of the Matney Mass Media Program.

