Amarillo Civil Service Commission uph...

Amarillo Civil Service Commission upholds firing of 2 city employees

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

The Amarillo Civil Service Commission on Wednesday upheld the firing of two city employees dismissed for failing to perform their job duties. The commission met to hear the appeals of Nathan Qualls, an operator at the surface water treatment facility, and David Fuentes, a mechanic with the Solid Waste Disposal Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 2 hr nancy p 111
Earnably Jun 2 geret 2
Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12) Jun 2 Hebdiydldfslkjo 12
Local Politics Do you approve of Four Price as ? May '17 Tim Purcell 1
A couple of websites (Feb '09) Apr '17 caviardemar89 3
29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14) Mar '17 Des 3
News Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co... Mar '17 Slappy McGee 4
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Wall Street
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,107 • Total comments across all topics: 281,940,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC