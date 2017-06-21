Amarillo Civil Service Commission upholds firing of 2 city employees
The Amarillo Civil Service Commission on Wednesday upheld the firing of two city employees dismissed for failing to perform their job duties. The commission met to hear the appeals of Nathan Qualls, an operator at the surface water treatment facility, and David Fuentes, a mechanic with the Solid Waste Disposal Department.
