AISD students want financial literacy...

AISD students want financial literacy, life skills courses

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

Amarillo Independent School District schools should teach more practical skills, and regular classes aren't challenging enough, high school students said in exit interviews conducted during the school year. "I feel that being in advanced classes helped me prepare for high school, although the regular classes don't," a Palo Duro High School student said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 19 hr ThomasA 113
Earnably Jun 2 geret 2
Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12) Jun 2 Hebdiydldfslkjo 12
Local Politics Do you approve of Four Price as ? May '17 Tim Purcell 1
A couple of websites (Feb '09) Apr '17 caviardemar89 3
29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14) Mar '17 Des 3
News Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co... Mar '17 Slappy McGee 4
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,077 • Total comments across all topics: 282,043,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC