2017 Coors Cowboy Club Cattle Drive Photo/Video Contest winners announced, receive $500 prizes

The Amarillo Convention & Visitor Council, Coors Cowboy Club, Center City and AGN Media presented awards for the best video and photograph from the 2017 Coors Cowboy Club Cattle Drive during High Noon on the Square on Wednesday at the Potter County Courthouse. Pictured are AGN Media publisher Les Simpson, from left, Eric Miller with the CVC, photo winner Fabian Olivas, Paul Hamilton with Coors Cowboy Club, video winner David Pendergrass and AGN Media's Jay Ricci.

