2-way traffic, access to businesses to be maintained during Georgia Street rehabilitation project
Lanes on a nearly mile-long stretch of South Georgia Street between Southwest 46th and 58th avenues will be cut in half this summer for a rehabilitation project. The city is hosting a public meeting tonight at the Amarillo Downtown Public Library, 413 S.E. Fourth Ave., to provide an overview of the project and answer any questions residents and business owners might have.
